Georgia Military College recognizing graduates with commencement ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All 15 of Georgia Military College’s campus, including the one in Columbus, will be honoring their graduate in a commencement ceremony.
Chairs for graduates and their limited family members will be socially distant. The graduation will be closed to the public. Attendees will only be allowed by invitation.
The commencement ceremony for the Columbus campus will take place on Friday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the college’s campus on Blackmon Road.
Graduates will get to hear from one of their own professors, Derff Seitz, as the commencement speaker.
GMC says the health and safety of the graduates and their attendees are of “extreme importance.”
