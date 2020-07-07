TSYS facility in Columbus closes early after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A corporation in Columbus had to close early Tuesday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Representatives with TSYS said they closed after finding out the diagnosis.
The company released a statement saying in part, “In accordance with our policies and guidelines, the facility is currently being cleaned and will be closed for the remainder of the day.”
There is no word on when the building on Corporate Ridge Parkway will reopen.
