Group comes together to ‘Cover Columbus’ as Ga. universities will require face coverings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The University System of Georgia announced face masks will now be required inside campus buildings, including Columbus State University, beginning July 15.
If students, faculty or even visitors are inside a campus building, they will be required to wear a mask in addition to social distancing. According to the new rule, you won’t have to wear a mask inside personal rooms, in a closed office, or outside if you’re social distancing.
Face masks are a new normal, and are now a requirement at Georgia universities. An official statement put out by the university system says people will have to wear coverings inside campus facilities. Anyone not wearing a face covering will be either asked to wear one or leave the area.
“I am all for it,” said CSU graduate Caroline White. “I think it’s all about protecting our most vulnerable. We know this disease affects people in many different ways.”
“I do think the mask requirement is a good thing, undoubtedly,” Olivia McWaters added.
“If we are mandating it, we should have the resources to provide those things for those students, for those faculty, for those teachers,” said CSU student Dashia Jackson. “I think this is why our initiative is something that is going to be positive.”
These three women along with two others are working together to provide a sense of security to their fellow classmates, teachers, and faculty to ‘Cover Columbus.’
“Everyone knows you need to wear a mask, but if you don’t have one, what good does that do you? Our goal is to make sure the hands of people have masks in them,” McWaters said.
They’re putting together boxes including personal hygiene items, masks, and sanitizer. With the new announcement from the state, these Cover Columbus boxes just got even more important than they already were.
“When I was just starting out in quarantine, I did not have the money to go out and buy a bunch of masks. The cost adds up really quickly,” said Isabella Minter.
“I think it’s important because I know what it’s like being a broke college student and not having the resources for everything,” Alex Ward said.
Again, this new mask requirement goes into effect one week from Wednesday.
If you’d like to donate to Cover Columbus, visit t their Facebook page here.
As for Alabama, Auburn University started requiring face masks inside their buildings several weeks ago. The University of Alabama taking the same approach and will require masks in the fall.
