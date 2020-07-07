MercyMed of Columbus continues COVID-19 throughout the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus testing continues across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Tuesday, MercyMed of Columbus held drive-through testing for more than five hours at Edgewood Baptist Church.
Hundreds waited in line for testing. The average wait was roughly two hours. MercyMed representatives said they have committed to eight weeks of testing to help the public. The clinic is currently in its fifth week of testing.
“The demand is great, and we feel like making testing accessible is something that’s a priority so that those who might have it or might suspect they have it, can learn answers so they can do the thing with quarantine and isolation,” said Billy Holbrook with MercyMed.
Testing is free to those uninsured and the insured don’t have to pay their out-of-pocket copay. Holbrook said the testing is made possible by a grant the clinic received from the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.
