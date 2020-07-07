Muscogee Co. property taxes could increase with higher Board of Education proposed millage rate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Taxpayers in Muscogee County could see their property taxes increase in fiscal year 2021 with a proposed millage rate increase from the Muscogee County Board of Education.
The proposed increase, which would require a maximum increase in property taxes of 3.92 percent, would implement safety precautions and allow less funding from the state due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
The Board of Education believes that this proposed increase is necessary to continue providing all students in the District with the resources they need to better their education.
As it stands, the District is set to face a funding shortfall of $16,768,024.
The proposed increase would bring the millage rate to 24.321 mills, which is an increase of 0.917 mill. This would mean that a home with a fair market value of $125,000 would see an increase of approximately $33.47 to their property taxes. A non-homestead property with a fair market value of $175,000 would see an increase of approximately $64.19.
Before setting the millage rate, the Board of Education is require to hold three public meetings. They will be held via Zoom and streamed live here on the following days and times:
- Monday, July 13 at 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m.
- Monday, July 20 at 6:00 p.m.
The millage rate will be set at the 6:00 p.m. meeting on July 20.
If you would like to address the board on this issue, send an email here to get an invitation to the Zoom meeting or arrive to the Public Education Center Boardroom no later than 15 minutes before the meeting.
