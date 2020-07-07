Opelika man arrested, charged with assault after domestic incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was taken into custody and given multiple charges related to a domestic incident involving a family member.
33-year-old Farren Marshe Edwards was arrested just after 6:00 p.m. on July 6.
The domestic incident reportedly took place in the 2300 block of Waverly Pkwy.
Edwards is being held in the Lee County. He is charged with throwing or shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
