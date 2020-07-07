Paws Humane Society receives COVID-19 relief grant from Best Friends Animal Society

“This grant allows us to continue our lifesaving work by helping us support transporting animals out of our region, fostering young, sick, or injured pets, and also caring for cats and dogs at our shelter, which is central to our organization’s mission as we serve our community,” said Nicole Schiff, Director of Development at Paws Humane. “In this uncertain time, our goal will be to save as many dogs and cats as we were on track to save prior to the pandemic.”