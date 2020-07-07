Paws Humane Society receives COVID-19 relief grant from Best Friends Animal Society

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society received a $3,000 Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant from Best Friends Animal Society.
The donation is to ensure all transport, foster and animal care programs continue to help save lives of homeless pets living in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The Paws Humane transport program allows rescued animals to be taken to partnering shelters in the U.S. where animal population doesn’t exist. This allows the homeless animals to be adopted quicker.
The foster and animal care programs nurse dogs and cats who are too sick, young or injured and must stay in a temporary foster home before entering the shelter.
“This grant allows us to continue our lifesaving work by helping us support transporting animals out of our region, fostering young, sick, or injured pets, and also caring for cats and dogs at our shelter, which is central to our organization’s mission as we serve our community,” said Nicole Schiff, Director of Development at Paws Humane. “In this uncertain time, our goal will be to save as many dogs and cats as we were on track to save prior to the pandemic.”
To learn more about Paws Humane’s lifesaving programs or work, visit www.pawshumane.org.
