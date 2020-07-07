Rain Coverage Dropping Soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain coverage will be dropping as we finish off the week with a 50/50 coverage of rain and storms for Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Look for the rain coverage to drop to the 30-40% range for Friday and the weekend with Saturday likely being the driest day as of right now. Highs will climb back to the low to mid 90s with the heat building back in. Early next week could start off a bit wet on Monday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast again, but rain chances will thin out in a big way - back to 10-20% - for the rest of next week with the mid 90s back for highs.