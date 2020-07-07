University System of Georgia to require face-coverings for on-campus buildings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The University System of Georgia issued a statement on Monday evening requiring the use of face-coverings while inside all campus facilities and buildings.
The statement says the requirement will apply to all faculty, staff, students, and volunteers. Face-covering use will be in addition to all social distancing measures taken inside of buildings. They will not be required in a student’s dorm, enclosed offices, or in outside campus settings where social distancing requirements can be met.
The University System of Georgia’s website says that anyone not wearing a face-covering will be either asked to wear one or leave the area. Continued refusal could lead to discipline through the code of conduct as it applies to all faculty, staff, and students.
The statement says that reasonable accommodations may be made for those with documented health reasons.
