Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An area of low pressure spinning over central Georgia this morning will continue to gradually drift northeastward over the next couple of days, and through the middle of the week, it will help maintain our more unsettled weather pattern. With more clouds than sun around still through Wednesday, highs will still run below average in the mid to upper 80s at best. Expect a 50-70% coverage of showers and storms through Wednesday before we whittle rain chances back down to 30-40% by the end of the work week.
With decreasing rain coverage as we head toward the weekend, temperatures will bump back up into the 90s as early as Thursday with the heat staying cranked up over the weekend. We are seeing hints once again next week of the possibility of another upper level area of low pressure developing near the Southeast; however, for now, our forecast hinges upon us being on the drier side of it, so keeping the heat high but just hit-or-miss storm chances around for us.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.