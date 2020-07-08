Chambers County School District announces plans to reopen

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials with the Chambers County School District have announced their plans to reopen schools come August.
Schools are tentatively set to reopen for students on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Teachers would return to begin preparing for students’ return on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
“Of course, these dates could change according to data associated with COVID-19, the virus that resulted in our shutdown on March 19,” said Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “Since that time, we have carefully monitored instructions from the Governor, State School Superintendent, national, state, and local health officials regarding how and when we should proceed this fall. We will continue following the guidelines provided to us for ensuring a safe environment when our students’ return to the classroom.”
Dr. Hodge also says that approximately 80 percent of school districts in Alabama have expressed a desire to return to school around the same time.
School district officials did not comment on specific health and safety precautions being taken.
The currently proposed school calendar is available here.
