Chambers County School District announces plans to reopen

“Of course, these dates could change according to data associated with COVID-19, the virus that resulted in our shutdown on March 19,” said Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “Since that time, we have carefully monitored instructions from the Governor, State School Superintendent, national, state, and local health officials regarding how and when we should proceed this fall. We will continue following the guidelines provided to us for ensuring a safe environment when our students’ return to the classroom.”