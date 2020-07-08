Chambers County Schools outlines plan for starting classes in August

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County Schools is beginning to map out what the school year might look like this fall when students and faculty return to the classrooms.
A survey sent to all parents Wednesday with children in the Chambers County School District is asking for parents to weigh in on if they feel comfortable sending their kids back to school.
Parents who plan to send their kids back to school do not have to do the survey. But for those parents who opt out of in-classroom learning, it is a requirement so the district can have a better understanding of how many kids to expect in each school building.
Not allowing visitors, faculty wearing face shields, limiting large group assemblies, and implementing social distancing in the classrooms are all tangible regulations the school district has put in place to help mitigate COVID-19 within school buildings. Chambers County Superintendent Kelli Hodge said some guidelines could change.
“We are not requiring at this point for our students to wear face coverings, but we recommend it,” Hodge said. “But as cases rise, we may end up saying you do have to wear those face coverings.”
One of the largest challenges Hodge said the district has to overcome is how to manage students’ mealtimes. Child Nutrition Director Montray Thompson said mealtimes will be staggered among different groups of children and if needed, the district can isolate lunch in a smaller setting.
“In addition to staggering mealtimes, we also have the option of students being fed inside of a classroom. That could work hand in hand with our breakfast in-classroom program we have already implemented,” Thompson said.
For students going to and from school, Transportation Director Benji Mitchum said the buses will still be running their normal route, but with some added safety measures, such as sanitizing all buses daily and spacing children out between seats, to name a couple.
“We have talked about moving some arrival times back for schools in just small increments of times by just 10, 15 minutes,” said Mitchum. “So, that will eliminate things like students arriving to school and then gathering in one large location.”
As it stands right now, an orientation will be held August 3, faculty will be returning to school on August 4, and students will be back in the classroom August 12.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.