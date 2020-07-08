Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
Marcus Fears Sr., 60, was last seen July 7 in the 4000 block of Cusseta Road at around 9:40 p.m.
He was last seen wearing all black clothing. Fears is 6′1″ and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald with a salt and pepper colored mustache and full beard.
Anyone with information on Fears’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
