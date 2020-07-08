CSU summer enrollment reaches highest level in nearly a decade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More Columbus State University students are taking summer classes than they have in nine years.
As of the end of June, 3,967 students were enrolled in more than 25,000 credit hours of classes, which is the highest amount for a summer semester since 2011.
Compared to the summer 2019 semester, 11.3 percent more students are enrolled in courses.
“I am incredibly proud of our students for continuing their educational goals this summer, despite the challenges they have faced due to COVID-19,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “This good news is a result of our students’ dedication, as well as the compassion and flexibility our faculty have shown our students as they navigated the transition to online learning.”
Remote instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing through the summer semester.
