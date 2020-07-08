CVCC hosts drive-thru campus tour

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people made their way to Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) Wednesday to tour the campus.
CVCC organized different stations for students across the campus to share information on programs of study, financial aid, and filling out applications. The college usually hosts an annual bus tour but had to set up a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re trying to find every way we can to reach out to our students and make it convenient for them and safe for them to interact with us,” said Dr. Tim Harris, dean of student services. “So, we thought about doing this about a month ago. It’s a way of bringing people on campus so that they can meet the people that they need to in order to be here for the fall.”
At the end of the tour, students signed up for the bus tour scholarship.
Fall classes begin August 19. For more information about CVCC, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.