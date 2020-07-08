Feeding the Valley Food Bank temporarily closes after COVID-19 exposure

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Feeding the Valley Food Bank is being temporarily closed after a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.
President and CEO Frank Sheppard says that all team members were tested and more than one received positive results. All are asymptomatic.
The warehouse on Flat Rock Road is being closed so that it can be properly cleaned and sterilized multiple times before reopening on Monday, July 13.
All common areas are cleaned throughout the day and CDC guidelines are followed to ensure health and safety.
The safety of our team members, volunteers, partner agencies and recipients of our food supply is our utmost priority. We look forward to continuing our work distributing food to those in need next week,” said Sheppard.
All team members who tested positive will be required to test negative before returning to work.
