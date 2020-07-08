Innovation Fund, City of Auburn support development of saliva collection device for COVID-19 testing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Innovation Fund and the City of Auburn are teaming up in the fight against coronavirus.
They’re awarding $250,000 dollars to help speed up the development of OraSecure’s saliva collection device to be used for COVID-19 testing.
The company says the patent-pending device is designed to provide a safer, more comfortable process for those wanting to be tested. The money will help finalize the initial manufacturing run needed to begin mass producing the devices and complete validation with the FDA.
