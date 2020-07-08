Mayor of Eufaula explains city’s curfew; locals react

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A curfew starting Wednesday night in Eufaula, Alabama.
Several people said they’re all for the curfew. Most said they’re home anyway during the times the order is in effect.
It goes into effect Wednesday night through July 22. Residents will be required to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m..
“I think it’s a good thing,” Richard Martin said. “I don’t believe we need a lot of traffic and people out doing business or whatever they’re doing, congregating after really after 8 o’clock.”
“They need to be on curfew here to protect the kids from this virus,” Keiardra Paige restated. “So, I think it’s a good thing.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Barbour County is at a high risk level with 362 reported cases and two deaths. That’s why Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said city council is issuing a curfew for the second time.
“When the restrictions were lifted, restaurants opened, things like that, you know we opened things back up. I think people got a little complacent,” Tibbs said.
There are a few exceptions in the curfew order to include people traveling to and from work, medical needs, or traveling through the city of Eufaula. If you don’t meet one of those exceptions and is caught out and about, you could face up to a $500 fine or up to 180 days in the county jail.
Whether you think the curfew is a good idea or a bad one, Tibbs said it’s bringing the coronavirus back into the conversation and reminding people to stay safe.
“You know your mama always said nothing good ever happens after 12 o’clock at night if you’re out,” Tibbs said. “She was right. So, we’re going to see if we can slow things down a little bit.”
To be clear, if you’re traveling through Eufaula, for example on the way to Florida, you won’t have to abide by the curfew. It’s specifically for people who live in the city.
With a curfew now in place, could a mask mandate be next? Mayor Tibbs said no.
“It’s impossible to enforce,” Tibbs said. “The cities that have done it can’t enforce it. They’re not enforcing it.”
