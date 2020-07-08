One person dead following shooting near Prado Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a shooting in Columbus Wednesday night.
The shooting happened near Prado Drive in the Benning Hills neighborhood in South Columbus. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area and a section of the street is blocked off.
The identity of the male victim has not been released and it has not been confirmed if there are any suspects in the case.
Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to gather more details.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.