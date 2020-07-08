Police chase in Lee County ends with one man in custody

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A chase with Lee County sheriff’s deputies ended with one man in custody.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that a man with outstanding warrants attempted to flee from a deputy serving a warrant in Beauregard.
Law enforcement officers were able to end the chase with a PIT maneuver, resulting in damage to the suspect’s vehicle and law enforcement vehicles.
Sheriff Jones says the suspect, who has not been named, was wanted on drug trafficking charges.
No injuries were reported in this chase and subsequent crash.
