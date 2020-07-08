Quitman County Sheriff’s Office short staffed after several deputies test positive for coronavirus

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Quitman County is facing a hardship because of COVID-19.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley said his deputies along with others from Muscogee and Dougherty counties will be going to Quitman County to help over the next two weeks.
Jolley said several of the Quitman County deputies have coronavirus and are not able to come to work, leaving the small office even smaller. Jolley said the extra deputies will help out for 14 to 15 days until Quitman County deputies can return to work coronavirus free.
