Some Columbus businesses requiring masks as a COVID-19 precaution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As coronavirus cases continue to impact the Chattahoochee Valley, businesses in the Columbus area are taking extra steps to make sure their employees and customers are safe.
Some businesses are implementing new mask policies and even offering masks free of charge to customers that don’t have one when they come in the building.
“We’re asking for people to make appointments when they want to do a frame consultation, that way we don’t have people waiting in a small area, and we ask that they be masked,” said Frances Malone from Two Sisters Gallery. “Everybody’s been really good.”
Beejou Craft Kombucha and Fountain City Coffee are also encouraging masks to be worn, as well as providing them for customers.
Some businesses are taking a creative approach to encourage people to wear masks while shopping or eating. Your Pie in Columbus is offering discounts to people that wear them.
“We’ve actually gone a different route and done 10 percent off for any customer wearing a mask. So, it’s kind of like an encouragement to wear the mask, but not a discouragement to anyone that doesn’t feel like wearing the mask,” said Your Pie’s general manager, Joel Oliver.
Some retail grocery stores are also encouraging guests to wear masks.. The Fresh Market in Columbus is requiring their employees and their guests to wear face coverings.
“We are strongly requesting our guests who wish to shop in our stores do so as well to better ensure the safety of our communities,” said Meghan Flynn, the director of communications and community at The Fresh Market. “And we are providing them with other options if they are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering, such as shopping with us online through Instacart or utilizing curbside pickup.”
These businesses said the safety of their employees and their customers are their main priority, and they want to make sure their businesses are able to serve everyone.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.