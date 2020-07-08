Trending a Touch Drier Heading Toward the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keeping clouds and higher rain chances around again for Wednesday and Thursday thanks to a stalled-out front sitting over our area coupled with disturbance hanging out near the Carolinas. Rain coverage should stay around 50-60% through tomorrow, and with this pattern, isolated showers and storms are still possible overnight and during the morning hours.
High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s today, but 90s look to return tomorrow and should stick around through next week. With the humidity levels staying high true to summer-form, feels like temperatures will push the triple digits with more sunshine in the mix by the weekend. Rain coverage drops to 20-40% Friday through Sunday under a mix of clouds and steamy sun.
Another disturbance moving through the Southeast Monday should bring another round of scattered showers and storms to the forecast before a dose of drier air arrives on Tuesday, keeping rain coverage down to just pop-up thunderstorms during the heat of the afternoons for the rest of the week.
