Troup Co. to host blood drive to support supply shortage

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, July 17.
The blood drive will support hospitals’ demand for blood products and will provide the American Red Cross with needed donors during the current shortage in blood supplies.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies through an FDA authorized process. The diagnostic test will indicate if donors have been exposed to coronavirus, it is not used to diagnose illness.
Donors will receive the results of their antibodies test through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal within seven to ten days after donating.
The drive will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center, which is located at 100 Ridley Ave in LaGrange.
All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing while inside the building, provide temperature checks and undergo in-person screenings to answer health-related questions as recommended by local health agencies.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: TCGC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
