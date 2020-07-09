Alabama Capitol still surrounded by metal barricades after 5 weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Capitol continues to be surrounded by metal barricades five weeks after they were erected. But no specific reason has been given for their continued use.
The barricades were unloaded from trucks and placed around the complex on June 1 ahead of planned protests that spread across the nation in the days following George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.
But while the peaceful protests have since subsided, the use of the partitions has not.
Asked at the time for the reason, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said “ALEA is tasked with protecting state employees and state property,” and it added, “we requested barricades, and the City of Montgomery put them out.”
On Thursday, we followed up with ALEA and were told there is no end date planned for the barricades, and no further explanation was offered.
When asked for a clearer explanation, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office also deferred to ALEA on the matter.
