Alabama hospitals strained under surge of COVID-19 cases, AHA says

“[Wednesday] was a really, really bad day,” stated Dr. Don Williamson, M.D., Executive Director of the Alabama Hospital Association. “We set a new record in terms of number of people in the hospital. We set a new record in terms of number of people who were admitted yesterday. We had the fewest number of ICU beds available statewide that we’ve ever had. We had the fewest number of general medicine surgery beds for adults that we, that we’ve had since it started.”