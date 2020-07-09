ALEA reports eight deaths over Independence Day holiday period

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated eight roadway and waterway deaths over the Fourth of July holiday period.
ALEA troopers investigated two drownings and six traffic fatalities in the period between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3 and midnight on Sunday, July 5.
“One death on Alabama waterways or roadways is one too many,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “The dangers of driving or boating under the influence pose a serious threat to motorists throughout the year. We continue to urge everyone to be safe while boating or driving, and to drive defensively. Expect the unexpected.”
The drownings occurred on Lake Martin in Elmore County and Logan Martin Dam in Talladega County.
Five of the six traffic fatalities occurred in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but only one person was wearing one.
The sixth fatality came from someone illegally driving an ATV on a public road without a helmet.
The deadly crashes occurred in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Mobile and Walker counties.
Six people were arrested for boating under the influence and 38 were arrested for driving under the influence.
