Changes implemented in Columbus to slow the spread of coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As more information on coronavirus becomes available and testing becomes more widespread, changes are being implemented in an effort to flatten the curve of spreading the virus.
Starting Monday, Columbus residents will need to register for coronavirus testing with Georgia’s West Central Health District. You will have to make an appointment with a specific day and time. This is an effort to keep employees safe from the heat and make sure they have enough time to administer other services the public health department has to offer.
“If we have appointments, we will have them I think its every five minutes,” said Pam Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department. That way we can control the number of people a little better so we can ensure the safety of our staff.”
With this new appointment style testing, Georgia’s West Central Health District will be able to test about 192 people a day from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Changes will also go into effect at Columbus’ government buildings. Although they city doesn’t currently have a mask mandate, in the next couple of days masks will be required for entry into Columbus government buildings.
“We don’t want to deny anybody entrance to the facility,”said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “So, what we’ll do is, we’ll make sure we have an adequate number of masks so people that don’t have one or have forgotten theirs, we will be able to provide them one. At least the first time or two that they come in and do their business with the city,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
Henderson said they are taking steps to put this policy in place as soon as they have enough supplies to ensure anyone who doesn’t have a mask and needs to utilize government buildings can receive one.
