Columbus police clear eight cases with arrest top of the “most wanted” list

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested one of the people they named among their “most wanted.”
32-year-old Christopher Adam Lee was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department’s Fugitive Unit. They say Lee was at the top of the most wanted list for 2020.
Lee’s arrest cleared seven cases with the Property Crimes Unit and one with Patrol Services.
He faces a laundry list of charges, including:
- Six counts of burglary
- Ten counts of theft by receiving stolen property
- Fleeing to elude
- Failure to maintain lane
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
He also faces charges with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, including:
- Two counts of probation violation
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
Lee is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on July 10 at 9:00 a.m.
