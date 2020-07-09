Columbus Police Department discusses battling COVID-19 among its ranks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coronavirus does not discriminate. Anyone and everyone has the possibility of catching the virus, including first responders who meet people face-to-face everyday.
Just like many other large workplaces, some people at the Columbus Police Department do have the coronavirus. Luckily, no one from the department has been hospitalized for COVID-19 up to this point.
Just because law enforcement officers carry a badge and a gun, doesn’t mean they’re immune to the coronavirus.
“We have some officers and some civilians who have contracted the virus, fortunately none of our people have had to be hospitalized,” Assistant Chief Gil Slouchick said.
Slouchick said like any member of the public, symptoms vary fo rpeople at the Columbus Police Department.
“Some of the officers felt tired, some of the officers had the symptoms, some of the officers said they weren’t sick, didn’t feel anything at all,” he said.
All officers who test positive are required to stay at home at least two weeks. But really they will stay home until the tests prove they can safely return to serving their community.
“If you test positive for the virus, you stay home and stay quarantined,” Slouchick said. “When you supply a negative test result, then we bring you back to work.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, public safety leaders said they’re doing everything they can to keep the health of their officers and the public a main priority.
“Everybody who comes into the public safety building has to wear a mask,” Slouchick reports. “Every person who comes in the building has to have their temperature checked. I have mine checked about three times a day.”
The department does have a contingency plan if it is hit hard by the virus. Slouchick said fortunately, they have not had to use it yet, but they are doing what needs to be done in the meantime.
“We pulled some officers from other areas, temporary duty assigned them to patrol because as you know, our number one priority is answering the 911 calls,” he said.
These officers come into contact with people every day, so positive cases were inevitable. And because these officers are public servants, they can’t stay home as many others can during the pandemic.
Slouchick said the best thing to do is listen to the officer because they’re doing their best to practice social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.
“You know when the officer instructs you to do something, obey the instructions of the officer. We try to socially distance from people, but if we have to make an arrest, if we place you under arrest, do what the officer says because if we have to get into a physical confrontation with you, then of course we’re going to be closer than we would like to be,” Slouchick said.
Officers are not required by the department to test, but Slouchick said some go on a regular basis for their own peace of mind.
