Columbus police searching for missing woman last seen on Wynnton Rd. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | July 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 10:59 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman.

62-year-old Velma Kennard was last seen July 8 in the 2000 block of Wynnton Road.

Kennard was last seen wearing a gray and black top, gray shorts, and black flip flops. She is 5′4″ and weighs 140 pounds. Kennard has blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims unit at 706-653-3449.

