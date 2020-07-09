Columbus police searching for missing woman last seen on Wynnton Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman.
62-year-old Velma Kennard was last seen July 8 in the 2000 block of Wynnton Road.
Kennard was last seen wearing a gray and black top, gray shorts, and black flip flops. She is 5′4″ and weighs 140 pounds. Kennard has blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims unit at 706-653-3449.
