Columbus Restaurant Week continuing amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Restaurant Week will soon to be underway for it’s fifth year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katie Bishop, co-founder of Yalla Public Relations and board member of Giving Kitchen, said the decision to hold Restaurant Week was one that she felt strongly about, despite a time when many restaurants are having to close their doors due to COVID-19.
“The restaurant industry has been hit hard,” said Bishop. “We knew that it was important to continue restaurant week in some capacity in hopes that we can help them in any way, shape, or form.”
From July 20 through July 26, over 20 different restaurants in Columbus will be able to offer a fixed-price starting at $15, $30, or $40, not including tax tips or drinks.
This year, restaurants do not have to pay in order to participate in the event, thanks to this year’s event sponsors, U.S. Foods, Michelob Ultra, BnB Beverage, and Liberty Utilities.
All the money raised from restaurant week will benefit non-profit organization Giving Kitchen.
“The great thing about restaurant week is the money benefits the industry that the week is all about. So, we are helping food service people in times of crisis. Whether they do get a positive COVID result and they are out of work for two weeks, Giving Kitchen is going to step in and help them,” Bishop said.
Bishop said Giving Kitchen has already dealt out millions of dollars in assistance to food service workers who were financially impacted by COVID-19. She hopes with the support of the community and people participating in restaurant week, that she too will be able to give back to an organization who does so much.
“We knew that it is more important than ever to attach ourselves to not only raise money for them, but to also share their message that we are here for them to help food service industry workers,” Bishop said.
A majority of the restaurants participating will also be doing carry-out service for their special fixed price menu meals during restaurant week in case anyone would rather be a foodie from the comfort of their couch.
