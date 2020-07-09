Columbus State’s 15th anniversary of The Forum taking place virtually

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 15th anniversary of The Forum, previously known as the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, will take place virtually.
The event, which is hosted by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University, was initially scheduled to take place in-person on Aug. 24 and 25. The event will take place online each day from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The event previously announced high-profile speakers like Frank Abagnale, Alexis Ohanian Sr. and Kat Cole would be participating. Abagnale and Cole’s appearances have been moved to 2021 and officials are working to secure Ohanian for the same event.
Now that the event is changing course, a new lineup of speakers are being announced. The forum will include new speeches as well as some of their “greatest hits.” The lineup is not yet complete and more names will be announced.
New addresses for 2020 include:
- Jim Blanchard, chairman, JBA Capital, LLC and Ed Helton, Chief of Staff, Columbus State University
- Chris Clark, president and chief executive officer, Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Todd Groce, president and chief executive officer, Georgia Historical Society
Some of the greatest hits for the forum include:
- Sara Blakely, 2014, founder and owner, Spanx, Inc.
- James J. Dunne III, 2015, vice chairman and senior managing principal, Piper Sandler
- Ajaypal Singh Banga, 2016, president and chief executive officer, MasterCard
“While this isn’t the 15th anniversary event we originally envisioned, we are excited about the opportunity to highlight some of the best and brightest minds the event has brought to Columbus,” said Jessica Drake, CSU’s director of marketing and The Forum.
Thanks to donations from sponsors, The Forum will be offered at no cost to registrants.
