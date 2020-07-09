Counties in East Alabama considered high risk for COVID-19

(WTVM) - Several Alabama counties are considered high or very high risk by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
According to ADPH, the risk category is determined by the number of new cases in the county per day, the trends seen in those numbers over a period of time, and the percentage of positive tests that come back.
Russell County is considered a very high risk and Lee and Barbour counties are considered high risk. Chambers County is moderate risk.
