COURT: Columbus man charged with sex crimes admits to relationship with 14-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man facing charges for multiple sex crimes appeared in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning.
21-year-old Timothy Mayes-Howe is charged with two counts of felony child molestation, rape, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Authorities said Mayes-Howe admitted to having a relationship with the 14-year-old victim. A DNA test was administered to determine if Mayes-Howe is the father of the teen’s baby. The results are still pending.
The case is bound over to Superior Court.
