Cranking Up the Heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage finally looks to taper off today as we approach the weekend, and as a result, temperatures will climb back into the 90s during the afternoon with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s if not triple digits! Expect more sunshine around today too with just hit-or-miss storms possible. The weekend starts off on an even drier note with just 20% rain coverage on Saturday; however, some more storms should be around Sunday as a strong disturbance dips toward the Southeast, and a few could be on the strong side. We’ll keep you posted on that, but for now, not overly concerned about a severe threat. Otherwise, the weekend still looks hot and humid.