East Ala. city leaders share thoughts on mask mandates

(WTVM) - Many city and state leaders across the nation are pondering the legality of mask mandates.
Many officials are urging the public to wear a face covering whenever they’re in public. Both Alabama and Georgia’s governors have said they’re not in favor of statewide mandates. Two mayors in East Alabama agree mandates are not the way to go.
“It’s impossible to enforce,” said Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs. “The cities that have done it can’t enforce it. They’re not enforcing it so we just want to encourage people to use common sense.”
“So, I wear a mask when I go out in certain places, and I recommend you wear a mask in certain places,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. “But as far as passing a blanket law, I just don’t think that’s going to work.”
Tibbs and Copeland agree a common sense approach is more reasonable than a mandate at this point.
