Ga. businesses receive billions in PPP loans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Businesses in Georgia have received $14.5 billion under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of a total of $541 billion in PPP loans across the country since the end of June.
This amount is according to a report released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Other than Florida, Georgia received the highest amount of funds through the PPP in the southeast. Alabama is currently at $6.2 billion.
Amy Bryan with the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce said the impact of PPP loans has been very important for the region.
“We’re fortunate that local businesses did have access to the PPP,” said Bryan. “I mean, if we did not have those, then some of these businesses would not have been able to stay afloat, keep folks on the payroll, and keep them employed.”
As for Columbus, there were just over 2,000 loans made under $150,000. Those loans have saved more than 10,000 jobs, according to the Small Business Administration.
