Heat Getting Cranked Up!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage on Friday will be in the 20-40% range across the Valley with highs back in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures even hotter than that. Look for a mostly dry and hot day on Saturday with highs in the mid 90s. With the lowest rain coverage of the next week or so, it wouldn’t be out of the question for some spots to see the upper 90s. Sunday and Monday will feature a few more showers and storms (about a 20-40% coverage) than Saturday, but many folks may end up staying dry. We start a long stretch of hot and mostly dry days on Tuesday going all the way to next Saturday with highs in the mid 90s, feels like temperatures in the triple digits for some, and rain coverage staying very low.