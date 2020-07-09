ICE reports number of Stewart Detention Center detainees with COVID-19

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement is releasing the number of detainees and employees who have tested positive in their facilities.
ICE officials say that the Stewart Detention Center has seen a total of 67 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among detainees, but only 33 of those are currently being monitored or isolated.
Two employees have also tested positive, but there is no word on if those cases are active or not.
The Stewart Detention Center is one of just two ICE facilities reporting a death related to COVID-19. The other facility is the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, Calif. Each facility reports only one death.
ICE reports a total of 3,077 cases of the virus at its 68 facilities across the nation. Only 871 of those cases are currently being monitored or isolated.
