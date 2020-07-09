Local organization gives care packages to Troup County Jail inmates

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization is helping stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Troup County Jail.
More than 70 inmates tested positive for the virus in June. Thursday, Empowerment 3D Inc., gave out care packages full of essentials such as hand sanitizer, toothpaste, tooth brushes, and wipes to keep inmates clean and healthy.
"I hope that they are excited. Number two, knowing that somebody on the outside has taken a look on in the inside with what's going on with the coronavirus and that somebody that don't even know them is fighting for them to keep them safe," said organizer Jerome Cofield.
This is the second time Empowerment 3D ha donated to the jail. The firTs time, 100 care packages were given. More than 280 inmates received a care package Thursday.
