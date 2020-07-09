Opelika Housing Authority providing free internet to its communities

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Families living in the Opelika Housing Authority’s affordable housing communities will soon have free internet.
According to executive director, Matthew McClammey, the coronavirus was the catalyst for the decision after students had to finish the school year online in the spring.
McClammey said they wanted students to have access to school work this fall, allow people to enjoy their church worship online, and close the digital gap by bringing more people internet access. Residents said they are excited to hear the news.
“I see some of these folks come around here and try asking for WiFi, and they need it,” said resident Cadarius Whatley. “I feel like it will help on bills, instead of paying that bill and then having a lot more bills ahead of that.”
“Keep the bills down. Our neighborhood needs that. The children, keep them in the house and occupied on their little tablets. We appreciate that,” said David Swint who grew up in the neighborhood.
McClammey said providing the internet access to all the 10 neighborhoods in Opelika will cost $30,000 a year. He said the money comes from their general operating budget and not many grants.
