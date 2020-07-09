Opelika woman charged with murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman is behind bars and facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.
Officers were called to the 500 block of North Antioch Circle in reference to a domestic dispute at approximately 11:50 p.m. on July 8.
There they found the 63-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later rerouted to a hospital in Columbus, but died from his wounds while being transported.
His girlfriend, 54-year-old Carolyn Renee Hunter, was on scene when police arrived and was determined to be the person responsible for the stabbing. She was initially arrested on felony domestic violence and assault charges. Once the victim died, those charges were upgraded to murder.
Hunter is currently being held in the Lee County Jail where she awaits bond.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact Opelika investigators at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.