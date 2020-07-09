Quitman County Sheriff’s Office receiving help from law enforcement agencies after COVID-19 outbreak

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s not every day you see a sheriff’s department have only four deputies.
At the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, they are now down to two.
“Quitman County is alright,” said Quitman County Sheriff Billy Foster. “I have deputies out patrolling and I got other agencies coming down to assist.”
Foster said he was tested for COVID-19 last week and got a positive confirmation of the virus Tuesday, which has prompted him to self-quarantine, leaving the department in a tough place.
But the good news is on the way, according to Carvel Lewis, chairman of Georgetown Commissioners.
“Governor Brian Kemp was gracious enough to send me a text message and let me know that he had contacted the colonel in charge of the Georgia State Patrol,” said Lewis. “And the colonel called me yesterday afternoon and said the governor told me to help you in any way we can and that is what we are going to do.”
In addition to the Georgia State Patrol, neighboring sheriff’s departments like Harris and Muscogee counties have also offered their assistance.
“If we have to use the assistance of our neighboring counties, we will put into effect some intergovernmental agreements between the commissions so we can use their deputies,” Lewis said.
Foster said he is grateful toward all the law enforcement agencies who are willing to step in while he and his other deputy recover from COVID-19 at home.
“So, as sheriff, I think Quitman County is going to be alright as long as we see it in a positive manner,” Foster said.
The Georgetown Commission and City Council recently followed Eufaula’s footsteps of implementing a curfew to help curb the spread which will be from 10 p.m. –to 5 a.m.
