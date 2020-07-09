Red Jackets get to work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Football season is getting closer and closer, and for the area prep teams that got a late start on pre-season preparations, every single day counts. The Jordan Red Jackets got their chance to begin voluntary summer workouts on Monday.
Joe Kegler's crew has been fighting uphill the past couple of seasons.2019 was a tough one, as they went winless. That has made the offseason a little more urgent as they work to give the program a lift for the upcoming season. Kegler is optimistic about his guys chances to get things going...
“We have a chance to improve.” Kegler said. “We’re just trying to get one percent better each day and if we can do that, by the time the season gets here, we’ll be ready to go. We’re just focused on being a team, the best tea, the best family we can be and getting the best job we can get accomplished every day. We’re just trying to bring our family together, be prepared, be mentally focused, be sharp, be ready to go when football season comes around.”
Last year was indeed frustrating, but the Jackets are working hard to try to get back in the win column in what promises to be a challenging season as they move up from Class 2A to 4A after realignment. Kegler said Leadership will be key.
“We have a lot of young kids, but we have a good core group of seniors to lead those young guys,” said Kegler. “We have a few kids ready to step up and ready to be some leaders. I see a lot of young kids who are hungry, ready to get to work for this first game to come so we can hit the ground running. We’re going to try to get our playmakers in space. We’re going to try to speed the tempo up a little bit and we’re going to try to keep people off balance both ways, run and pass.”
The Red Jackets are six weeks away from their first test. They open the season at Pacelli on August 21.
