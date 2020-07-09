Red Jackets get to work

“We have a lot of young kids, but we have a good core group of seniors to lead those young guys,” said Kegler. “We have a few kids ready to step up and ready to be some leaders. I see a lot of young kids who are hungry, ready to get to work for this first game to come so we can hit the ground running. We’re going to try to get our playmakers in space. We’re going to try to speed the tempo up a little bit and we’re going to try to keep people off balance both ways, run and pass.”