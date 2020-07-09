WTVM and Davis Broadcasting to host school supply drive for area children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with Davis Broadcasting to ensure area children have tools for the upcoming school year. WTVM and Davis Broadcasting will host multiple school donation drive events leading up to the beginning of the school year.
You can help our local kids in need start off right this year and be successful with a donation of school supplies.
To help just stop by with your donation at one of the collection sites listed below.
- Saturday, July 11, 2020
- Walmart Victory Drive 1p-4p EST
- Friday, July 17, 2020
- Walmart Phenix City 3p-6p EST
- Saturday, July 18, 2020
- Walmart Gateway Road 10a-1p EST
- Saturday, July 25, 2020
- Walmart Whittlesey Road 1p-4p EST
- Saturday, August 1, 2020
- Walmart Airport Thruway 10a-1p EST
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.