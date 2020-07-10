Alabama breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record for sixth straight day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s hospitals hit a sixth day of records Friday for the number of inpatients being treated for the coronavirus.
A total of 1,183 are currently hospitalized, up another 73 from Thursday. That’s a third of all hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.
The Alabama Hospital Association warns that the state’s healthcare system cannot continue to support the sustained increase in COVID-19 patients much longer. AHA President Dr. Don Williamson said there is a narrow window stretching to the end of July to bring down the numbers before the healthcare system could begin to buckle or collapse under the strain.
The number of positive tests also rose by another 1,304 cases Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data, bringing the state to just short of 50,000 total cases.
The last two weeks account for 30 percent of those infections, or around 15,000.
While far short of breaking Thursday’s record of 2,164, Friday’s data shows the state continues on a trend of 1,000+ daily cases over the past week.
Additionally, ADPH says the pandemic is responsible for another 35 deaths, raising the state’s fatality rate to 1077 with another 27 probable cases still pending.
Alabama has conducted 491,600 COVID-19 tests to date. Between June 28 and July 4, ADPH noted a 15 percent positive test rate, the highest ever.
A possible spike in the data from those infected during Independence Day gatherings won’t be clear for another week due to the disease’s incubation period.
Though state officials have urged social distancing and mask use, Alabama is not among the nearly half of states now requiring use of masks while in public.
The ADPH presumes about half of all confirmed cases have since recovered.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.