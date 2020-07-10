Annual Fountain City Classic canceled

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic which takes place between Albany State University and Fort Valley State University each year in Columbus has been canceled.
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (SIAC), which includes both universities, is looking past Fall sports and ahead to Winter and Spring sports.
In compliance with guidance from the athletic association, organizers made the decision to cancel the annual event and the week-long festivities that goes along with it.
The 31st Fountain City Classic was previously scheduled for Nov. 5, 2020. This is the first time the event has been canceled in 30 years.
