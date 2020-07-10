COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Counts is a push to make sure that everyone in Columbus is counted in the 2020 census. WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau to give you as much information as possible to help all of Columbus get counted.
To help show where we were a decade ago, we’re breaking down Columbus’ involvement in the 2010 census.
The population of Columbus, per the 2010 census, was 189,885.
The census runs estimators based on growth patterns and expected that by the summer of 2019, the city’s population would grow to 195,769.
The breakdown includes a number of categories. For instance, according to the census, Columbus has a large Black or African-American population at 45.8 percent. Those who identified as white totaled 44 percent of Columbus’ make-up.
Women are also the majority in the city at 51 percent.
75 percent of households in the city have high-speed internet.
The report also shows some tough numbers to look at as well. One out of five people in the city live in poverty. If there is an upside to this number, it is statistically better than Atlanta, Savannah, Macon, Albany, Montgomery, Ala. and Tallahassee, Fla.
14 percent do not have health insurance.
The average rent rate for homes is $877.
According to taxpolicycenter.org, the census is worth about a trillion dollars in funding. And that money is used to help undesirable numbers improve and for the good ones to get better.
News Leader 9 encourages you to fill out the 2020 census. It is easy and can be done in minutes. This is all in an effort to make sure that “Columbus Counts” when it comes to those federal dollars.
