Columbus non-profit receives $1 million grant from Ga. CARES Act

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus non-profit is receiving $1,000,000 in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Stability (CARES) Act.
Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler announced that River Valley Regional Development Center in Columbus will receive the grant “to increase their capacity to assess the regional economic impact of the pandemic, strengthen the region’s economic resiliency, and accelerate recovery efforts by capitalizing and administering a RLF to service businesses impacted by coronavirus.”
“Small businesses employ half of all Americans and have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Sen. Loeffler. “These grants, provided by the CARES Act, will help small businesses across Georgia keep employees on payroll and not only survive these difficult times, but emerge stronger than before.”
The River Valley Regional Development Center serves small businesses across the Chattahoochee, including Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, and Webster counties.
This round of CARES Act funds sent $12,000,000 to assist small businesses across the state.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.